Celtics' Jayson Tatum Sends Message Amid Quick Recovery
Not even five months ago, Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum was writhing in pain in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals after tearing his right Achilles tendon.
Now, the six-time NBA All-Star is returning to light basketball workouts as part of a six-days-per week rehab schedule.
Tatum has emphasized that he will not be rushing his rehab process, but it appears highly possible that he could be back on the floor before the 2025-26 season's end — although it likely would not be until late March at the earliest.
In a YouTube video posted to his personal channel on Sunday, Tatum shared an inside look at his recovery process.
“It’s been a long journey,” Tatum said in the video. “Nineteen-and-a-half weeks (have passed since the injury), but I always say brighter days ahead. A lot of things to look forward to. Just finished my third workout, so I’m finally back on the court.
“I just want everybody to know, man, I appreciate the love and support. It’s been a long journey, but I’m working my tail off to get back, to get healthy, for the love of the game obviously, and then for the fans that support me and the team. So, I appreciate the support.”
One of Tatum's most adamant supporters has been Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla. Mazzulla, who is entering his fourth season as head coach, made sure to be available to celebrate different milestones with Tatum over the summer, per Daniel Donabedian of ClutchPoints.
“It’s your responsibility as a coach to be there for your guys,” Mazzulla said. “Whenever I could lift with him, whenever I could be there for treatment, whenever I could rebound for him, I think it was important to do that… I was there the first time he walked, I was there the first time he ran, I was there for the first shots he took.”
'No Pressure' on a Tatum Return Timeline
For now, Tatum will sit on the sidelines as Celtics training camp gets underway.
“No pressure to return back any sooner than when I’m 100 percent healthy. No pressure from (Celtics president of basketball operations) Brad (Stevens), (coach) Joe (Mazzulla), the team, the organization. The most important thing is that I’m 100% recovered and healthy whenever I do come back," Tatum said, per Celtics Blog.
