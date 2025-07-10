Celtics' Jayson Tatum Will Have to Make Major Change Following Achilles Injury, Says Kevin Durant
The Boston Celtics 2024-25 season did not go as they envisioned. Although they were spectacular during the regular season, they fell short in the postseason, losing in six games to their rivals, the New York Knicks, in the second round of the playoffs.
Not only did the Celtics fail to repeat as champions, but they also lost their superstar Jayson Tatum to a torn Achilles. Tatum suffered the brutal injury in Game 4 of the series, and from then on out, it appeared that the Celtics' chance of repeating was dim.
Now, the page has turned to the next season, and Tatum's road to recovery has been positive thus far. The two-month mark is approaching, and while Tatum has been doing great, Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant said that this is only the beginning for Tatum.
Durant appeared on the Mind The Game podcast alongside LeBron James and Steve Nash and was blunt about the changes Tatum would need to make following his Achilles injury.
“Your game and your body is going for sure change,” Durant explained. “When you tear your Achilles, your calf muscle goes to nothing. You sit around for three months and you can’t move your calf. If you look at mine now, my right is smaller than my left. But that’s just from not using it for those four or five months. Completely shut down. So that’s most of the work is getting that calf back. You have to get it bigger and stronger.
“I think that’s going to be the adjustment for them. Those deep threes that both of those guys shoot, they shoot a lot of tough step-back threes. I was shooting those before I got injured, and I fine-tuned my game to take some of that stuff out, the sidestep. Not because it’s a bad shot, it’s because I didn’t truly have enough power in my right leg yet in order for me to do those moves. So it’s going to be that type of adjustment for guys coming back from Achilles, just building that power up.”
Tatum’s 2024-25 campaign was nothing short of exceptional. He played at an MVP-caliber level from start to finish, powering the Celtics to an impressive 61-21 mark—securing the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.
While Boston boasted one of the league’s deepest rosters, it was Tatum who consistently set the tone. The former Duke standout turned in a stellar season, averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.1 steals across 72 appearances.
Things might not break the Celtics’ way this upcoming season, but with Tatum expected to be fully healthy and back in the fold for the 2026-27 campaign, there’s reason to believe brighter days could be ahead in Boston.
