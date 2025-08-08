Celtics, Joe Mazzulla Agree to Massive Multi-Year Contract Extension
The Boston Celtics had to make a tough decision when they had to fire Ime Udoka after he had some off-court issues. They did that right before the start of the season, too.
They were stuck with making an internal promotion, and decided to promote Joe Mazzulla to be the head coach. He instantly became one of the youngest head coaches in the league.
Mazzulla had some rough moments in his first year, but was able to bounce back in a big way with a title in his second year during the 2023-24 season.
Boston Celtics sign Joe Mazzulla to a multi-year extension
The Celtics have decided that Mazzulla is the right man for the job, and they want to keep him around for years to come. They have just signed him to a multi-year extension.
At this point, it's unclear how long the extension will run. In any case, Boston wanted to make sure that they locked up the coach who has earned a massive amount of respect from his players.
There is no other coach in the league like Mazzulla. He wants to add fighting to the league, goes after refs, and watches the same movie four or five times in a week.
The bottom line is that he has proven that he can get results with his team. That's the most important thing that the Celtics are looking for in a head coach with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on the roster.
The Celtics aren't expected to compete for the title next year with Tatum out with a torn Achilles, but they are fully expecting to get back to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2026-27.
Boston has been shedding a lot of salary this offseason, so this will be Mazzulla's toughest coaching job yet. He will have to find a way to win games with three new starters on the roster.
If he is as good as the Celtics believe he is, Boston might surprise the rest of the NBA and make the playoffs next season. Anything after that would be gravy for a franchise that has title aspirations every single year.
Mazzulla was clearly the right internal promotion.
