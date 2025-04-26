Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Reacts to Jaylen Brown's Fight Comments

Joe Mazzulla on Jaylen Brown’s comments:



“I don't know that he said it out of frustration as he did out of the perspective of doing what it takes to win.”



“If the environment calls for upping the physicality, then that’s what we have to do.”



