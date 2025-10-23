Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Sends Clear Message on Knicks Recruiting Him
In the New York Knicks case, even if you beat 'em...you still hope they join you.
Reports have come out suggesting that Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla may have been targeted as the Knicks' replacement for Tom Thibodeau. The longtime New York head coach was let go after the 2024-25 NBA season in the wake of losing to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.
En route to that round, the Knicks had beaten the Celtics in six games during the Conference Semifinals.
Coincidentally or not, Mazzulla earned a multi-year contract extension with the C's in the offseason. The Knicks ended up hiring longtime NBA veteran coach Mike Brown to run the show.
Mazzulla was asked about the rumored interest stemming from the Big Apple. As he told the Zolak & Bertrand show, “That never reached me. There is only one team that I want to coach: it’s the Boston Celtics. I’m going to be here for however long ownership and the city will have me. There is no other team that I’m coaching, it’s here or I’m going to coach my kid’s soccer team or something like that.”
There's an obvious case to be made that Mazzulla is one of the brightest young minds in the sport. The former West Virginia hooper has coached the Celtics for three seasons. During this period, Mazzulla's record is 182-64 (.740 win percentage). He has one NBA Title to his name, two Conference Final appearances, and three playoff appearances in total.
He's also only 37 — and his ability to relate to players surely helps when fostering team chemistry. The Celtics have focused heavily on spreading the floor and spacing appropriately. With Jayson Tatum sidelined indefinitely, it'll be curious to see what Mazzulla cooks up on the offensive end of the floor.
Whether it was an unintentional shot at the Knicks or simply enjoying the presence of someone in the coaching fraternity, Thibodeau was at the Celtics practice, taking in the action and also bestowing his opinion on several different coaching tactics relating to the series between his ex-team and Boston.
Based on what Mazzulla said about this job, coupled with the fact that he grew up in nearby Rhode Island, it seemingly would take an awful lot to pry him away from this opportunity.
