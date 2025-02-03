Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Threatened to Bench Players at Halftime Before 26-Point Comeback
The Boston Celtics found themselves on the brink of an embarrassing loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, trailing by as much as 26 points during the third quarter.
Yet, in a stunning turn of events, the Celtics mounted a remarkable 26-point comeback to secure a 112-107 win. The catalyst for the turnaround? Head coach Joe Mazzulla's candid halftime message to his team.
As Jayson Tatum recounted after the game, Mazzulla delivered a blunt, no-nonsense message to the starters.
"We just had to be honest with ourselves at halftime," Tatum said.
The Celtics were struggling defensively, allowing the Sixers to score 20 points in transition, and their competitive spirit appeared lacking. In an attempt to spark his team, Mazzulla gave the players an ultimatum:
"If you’re tired, then just tell me, I’ll sit you guys down and let the Stay Ready group play."
This moment of honesty forced the Celtics to confront their own energy levels and commitment to the game.
At that point, the Celtics were down by 17 points at halftime, with Tyrese Maxey having a field day on offense. The Sixers' confidence was soaring as they appeared to be in complete control, and the Celtics’ defense looked porous, a familiar issue from earlier in the season.
Yet, the halftime conversation planted a seed of determination in the Celtics’ mindset, and they resolved to make a choice—to fight back.
The road back wasn’t easy. The Celtics continued to struggle early in the third quarter as the Sixers extended their lead to 26.
But slowly, Boston’s defensive intensity ramped up. They limited Maxey to just two points in the third quarter, and the Celtics found their rhythm on offense. Tatum, Derrick White, and Sam Hauser started hitting big three-pointers, combining for a staggering 7-for-8 from beyond the arc in the final frame.
Celtics forward Jaylen Brown pointed to the team’s ability to adjust mentally.
"We just had to stick with it," Brown said. "Once we started playing basketball and stopped worrying about everything else, the game took care of itself."
Mazzulla also echoed the importance of effort, noting that the "math" of the game evened out when Boston played harder in the second half.
“We played hard, the math caught up, and that gave us a chance to execute," Mazzulla said.
The comeback not only showed the Celtics’ resilience but also their ability to respond to a tough challenge. With a pivotal Eastern Conference race ahead, this victory was a reminder of the Celtics’ depth, competitive spirit, and, above all, their capacity to bounce back when it matters most.
