Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Threatened to Bench Players at Halftime Before 26-Point Comeback

Jayson Tatum tells @AdamHimmelsbach that Joe Mazzulla challenged the team at halftime:



"Joe was like, if you're tired then just tell me. I'll sit you guys down, let's stay ready group play."



📺Full Interview: https://t.co/SfMkYtNXlh

⚡️by @PrizePicks & @GameTime pic.twitter.com/fyb3AXwYFE