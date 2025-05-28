Celtics' Jrue Holiday Drawing Major Interest From Surprising West Team
The Boston Celtics have a ton on their plate this summer. They have a ton of tough decisions to make, and one of those tough decisions comes with the likes of their veteran guard, Jrue Holiday.
Holiday is one name that has been at the forefront of trading rumors. Whether the Celtics pull the trigger on a trade or not is yet to be seen; nonetheless, there is a high likelihood that Holiday will be with a new team next season.
Who that team will be is a mystery, but there could be plenty of teams in line for the former All-Star, including the Los Angeles Clippers. According to Celtics reporter Brian Robb from MassLive, the Clippers are a team expected to show interest in Holiday.
“Holiday is expected to be pursued by several teams on the trade market, and a league source tells MassLive that the Los Angeles Clippers are one team expected to show interest in the 34-year-old guard this offseason,” wrote Robb.
The Celtics were one of the teams to outbid for Holiday in the 2023 offseason before the Portland Trail Blazers traded him to Boston in exchange for Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon, and two future first-round draft picks.
Holiday joined the Celtics, but there was a real chance he could have gone back home to play. Now that could be a reality this summer. Although the Clippers have an established point guard on their roster, James Harden, he could be on his way out the door if he opts out of his player option this summer.
Nonetheless, even if Harden does stay in L.A., the Clippers could still use another veteran on their roster who could help them on both sides of the ball. While that is the expectation, Holiday is coming off a mediocre season in Beantown.
Holiday saw a decline in production across the board compared to the previous season. Over 62 games, he averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals, while shooting 44.3 percent from the floor and 35.3 percent from deep in 20.6 minutes per game.
In the postseason, his numbers dipped further. Across eight games, Holiday posted 9.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 0.9 steals per contest, shooting 48.3 percent overall and 34.6 percent from three-point range.
While it’s clear that age and lingering injuries have taken a toll on his performance, Holiday could still offer value in a more specialized role, particularly on a team looking for veteran experience and defensive stability.
