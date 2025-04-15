Celtics' Jrue Holiday Receives Major Health Update Ahead of Playoffs
Despite finishing with the second seed in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics have been missing a key figure in their team's success: point guard Jrue Holiday.
Holiday has proven to be a top team leader and key defensive player for the Celtics, proving especially integral on their run to the NBA Championship last season.
Fortunately, it looks like he will be back to support the team in the NBA Playoffs.
According to a report from Celtics expert Noa Dalzell, Holiday is out of the cast for his mallet finger, but will still have to play with it on during the postseason.
"I still have to play in it," Holiday said. "Hopefully, the good shooting keeps happening. I think it's just about adjusting and establishing what is possible."
"I think, luckily, it was on my pinky finger, where, if you're a shooter, these three fingers (indicating his thumb, pointer, and middle fingers) are probably the most important. But, yeah, we'll figure it out."
This season, Holiday has averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 total rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game across 62 games.
Holiday has been with the Celtics for two seasons now, immediately making an impact on the team. While he only averaged 12.5 points, 5.4 total rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game, his defensive presence on the court proved to be invaluable.
He continued this excellent play in the 2024 NBA playoffs, averaging 13.2 points, 6.1 total rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.1 steaks, and 0.6 blocks per game on their way to the championship.
This wasn't Holiday's first time becoming an NBA champion. He also achieved this feat with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton, and Bobby Portis.
In his 16-year career, Holiday has also been named an NBA All-Star twice, the NBA All-Defensive First Team three times, the NBA All-Defensive Second Team three times, the Twyman–Stokes Teammate of the Year award three times, and the NBA Sportsmanship Award in 2021.
Holiday is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist, having won in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and the 2024 Paris Sumer Olympics.
