Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Provides Massive Health Update
The Boston Celtics had a very strange situation with Kristaps Porzingis at the end of the season. He had a mystery illness at the end of the year that ended up lingering into the postseason.
For some reason, it was something that the doctors couldn't properly diagnose. Porzingis tried to play through it in the playoffs, but was truly terrible. He didn't look like he had the stamina to play in the games.
His poor play at the end of the season has led to speculation that the Celtics might be looking to move him. He gave a health update to everyone in the league recently.
On his Instagram story on Tuesday, Porzingis provided a health update. He mentioned that he is feeling healthy and that he is excited to help his European team win a championship this summer.
That's good to know for whatever team that eventually trades for him. It is highly unlikely that the Celtics keep him heading into next year, especially after already unloading Jrue Holiday.
Trading Porzingis continues to be a top priority for them as they look forward to getting under the second tax apron. The team is ready to move on from Porzingis at this point.
His lack of availability over the last couple of years, given how much money he has been making, is just not worth it for the Celtics. Brad Stevens just has to find another team willing to take his salary.
Boston is hoping to stay as a title contender next season, even though it won't have Jayson Tatum for most of the year. Keeping Porzingis would help if he is healthy, but they can't count on that.
The Celtics have to figure out how they are going to approach next year without their best player. Jaylen Brown is going to have an opportunity to run the show.
Porzingis is still a good player when he is healthy. He might be better positioned to go to a team that isn't in a position that they have to have him in order to contend for a title.
