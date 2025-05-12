Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Sends Strong Message After Win vs Knicks
The Boston Celtics grabbed a massive win in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series, cutting their deficit to 2-1. Now heading into Game 4, the Celtics understand that they will need another solid effort if they want to erase the deficit completely and even the series.
With Game 5 being played back in Boston, the Celtics would love nothing more than to send this series back all tied up. But the Knicks are likely to come out in Game 4 to show that they mean business, so Boston will need a strong game plan.
After the Game 3 win, Celtics star center Kristaps Porzingis sent a strong message on a social media post. Porzingis has been dealing with a mysterious illness throughout this playoff series, and his post seemed to give some insight into everything.
In the post, Porzingis thanked everyone for the support through this tough time.
"thankful for all the support people. onwards and upwards.", he said.
Porzingis has been limited during this series with the Knicks, and he is likely looking forward to helping the team back out. The star center has only averaged 4.3 points per game in this series, so if he is able to get back on the court, it could make a world of difference.
Boston needs Porzingis to be healthy if they want to go deeper into the postseason. The big man gives them a true two-way type of player, and he impacts the game in so many different ways.
Against the Knicks, Porzingis offers the Celtics some extra size to go up against the strong length that New York has. It seems that his illness days may be behind him, and that would be incredible news for the Celtics moving forward.
Game 4 is a crucial contest for both sides, and each side will be looking to make a statement in this postseason series.
