Celtics Legend Gets Brutally Honest About Boston's Title Chances
A six-time Boston Celtics champion has weighed in on the current crop's title chances.
Boston lost six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum to an Achilles tendon rupture during the second round of the playoffs, which prompted team president Brad Stevens to trade starters Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, while letting centers Luke Kornet and (probably) Al Horford walk in free agency.
After cutting point guard JD Davison, Stevens managed to duck below the league's punitive second luxury tax apron, although Boston remains above the first luxury tax apron as of this writing.
Clearly, Stevens believes this year's team — even if he had kept the championship core in place for another season — was doomed to be an also-ran without a healthy Tatum.
So when will Boston be able to tack on its 19th championship?
During a new birthday-themed interview (he turned 97 on August 9) with The Boston Globe's Dan Shaughnessy, former 13-time All-Star Celtics point guard Bob Cousy got honest about the club's odds of winning it all while he's still kicking.
"That’s going to take awhile," Cousy reflected. "I’m more likely to live to 100 than the Celtics win another championship.”
