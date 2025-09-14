Celtics Legend Takes Massive Shot at Knicks Regarding Playoff Series Win
Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce called out the team's playoff elimination against the New York Knicks.
The Celtics were favored to defend their NBA title during this past season as the organization rolled out a similar team that won the 2024 league championship.
Rather than retooling the roster, the Celtics brought back all of the team's veterans and went for a back-to-back title reign.
Boston ended up losing in the second round of the playoffs to the Knicks, despite holding the lead for large portions of the games.
The Celtics could not put away the feisty Knicks, who stayed in the games and closed out strong, helping them capture a couple of crucial wins.
During a recent interview with Heavy, Pierce called out the Celtics for not winning the series in which they were the heavy favorite.
“Yeah, I think they blew that series,” Pierce told Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com. “Absolutely. They had 20-point leads in the first two games — at home — and they lost them both? Yeah, they blew that series. That had nothing to do with the Knicks’ talent and all that.
“But a lot of that goes on the way they play, too. Because they’ve been a team over the last few years that’s given up big leads because they settle for the 3."
"You know, you live by it, you die by it. But when you win a championship, what you gonna say? What you gonna say, tell them to play something different, take it in more when this is how they won? That’s who they are.”
Ultimately, once forward Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles in Game 5 of the series, the playoff run was over for Boston.
Without Tatum, the team lacked their primary option on offense and a good defender. Jaylen Brown took on a bigger offensive creation burden, though the team did not have enough firepower in the end.
Boston also dealt with injuries to Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, both of whom played in the series but were limited by their respective health issues.
Now, the Celtics are still reeling from the playoff loss — the organization traded away veterans and are facing a "gap year" as Tatum recovers from his devastating injury.
