Celtics' Major Free Agent Acquisition Reveals Why He Chose Boston
With Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kornet, and likely Al Horford all leaving Boston, the center position is going to look a whole lot different in Beantown this upcoming season.
One acquisition brought into the fold was Luka Garza. Formerly a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Garza inked a two-year deal worth a reported $5.5 million.
More news: Celtics Confident About Their Chances to Compete in East, Says Insider
In an interview with Mass Live, Garza went into detail as to why he wanted to be a member of this illustrious franchise. The prestige level surrounding the Celtics is something that was highly attractive to Garza.
“Obviously, the franchise speaks for itself and just the winning and the history. I’m a big basketball junkie, so obviously the chance to put on that uniform and play for the Celtics is attractive enough. But obviously there’s a lot of opportunity, especially in the frontcourt and with the guys that we have. I think the front office and the coaches believe in me and what I can do, so I just saw that as really good for me at this stage in my career.”
Garza then broke down what makes him successful and impactful as a player. Dating back to his days at Iowa where he was a nightmare to defend in the post, Garza relied on a high skill level coupled with terrific effort. He echoed these sentiments along with some other nuggets pertaining to his game.
“I think number one just the skill that I have more than anything is playing hard. I think that helps me and makes up for a lot of things that I don’t have, but obviously through being in the league four years I’ve learned a lot more and have a better understanding, a better IQ in angles and the different things that can help me out there, especially on the defensive end.
“Offensively, I know that’s the side that I have a lot of confidence in that I can really help a team in many ways, just create good offense, create good flow within it and always be able to help get shots up there whether it’s for myself or my teammates, through screening, passing, whatever it is, I just feel like that’s a strength of mine that I’ve been able to show in the times that I’ve had.”
More news: Celtics Make Last-Minute Addition to Summer League Roster, And It Could Be an Offseason Steal
Garza figures to be in contention for plenty of play time this year in Boston. There's even a chance he could be a starter given the lack of a proven center on the roster. Over the course of his four-year NBA career, Garza is averaging 4.9 points per game, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.1 blocks in 7.8 minutes.
More news: Celtics' $285 Million Contract Named One of Worst in NBA
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.