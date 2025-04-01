Celtics Make Franchise History with Win vs Grizzlies
The Boston Celtics have a long and storied history in the NBA. They are one of the most successful franchises not just in the league, but in all of sports.
There aren't many things that the franchise hasn't accomplished at this point. With an organization that has been as well-run as they have over the years, they have franchise records that will be very hard to break.
During the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, the Celtics did something for the first time. They were able to do something that they hadn't done before as a franchise.
After beating the Grizzlies, the Celtics finished a road trip 6-0 for the first time in history. That's one of the most impressive road trips any team has had in the last decade.
The Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA, and they are clearly one of the best teams in the league on the road. In fact, they have the best record in the NBA on the road.
Boston is now 32-7 on the road. Only the Oklahoma City Thunder are somewhat close with their record, going 29-7 away from home so far.
Their road record is one of the big reasons why Boston is not worried that they won't catch the Cavs for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. They feel they can beat anyone on the road.
The Celtics are locked into the second spot, so they will have home-court advantage against everyone else in the East except for Cleveland.
After beating the Grizzlies, the Celtics have now won nine straight games and 14 of their last 15. They are playing their best basketball at the end of the season, which is what they want.
Now, the Celtics feel comfortable with how the team is playing. Kristaps Porzingis has finally been healthy, and Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are as solid as ever.
Boston will likely take things somewhat easier in the last few games in order to keep everyone healthy for the playoffs. That's their top priority.
