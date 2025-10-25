Celtics Make Wrong Kind of History in Loss vs Knicks
The Boston Celtics' 105-95 defeat to the New York Knicks on Friday night included some unfortunate history for the Celtics. The loss dropped Boston to an 0-2 season start.
Per Celtics announcer Sean Grande, Boston notched the the single-worst scoring margin in team history, as they got demolished 42-14 in the contest's second quarter.
Four-time All-Star small forward Jaylen Brown, the Celtics' best player this season with Jayson Tatum on the shelf recovering from an Achilles tear, led the team with 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field (3-of-7 from distance) and 2-of-4 shooting from the charity stripe, while also chipping in four rebounds, three assists (against a horrific seven turnovers), and a steal.
Brown's shortcoming as a ball handler and dribbler have come to an ugly fore this season, although hopefully as Payton Pritchard gets more comfortable in his new starting role and Anfernee Simons gets more comfortable playing with his new team, both can take over distribution duties a bit more.
This story will be updated...