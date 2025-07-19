Celtics May Still Make Moves Despite Major Offseason Changes Already, Says Insider
The Boston Celtics may not be done making any roster tweaks this offseason.
It's been a long and tumultuous offseason for the Celtics. They have endured a ton of losses thus far, but it may only be the beginning. According to Celtics Insider Chris Forsberg, Boston may have one more move in them this offseason.
"You still have salary to trim, even if it's just a little to get off that second apron," Forsberg explained. "I just think there's going to be bigger cuts.
"I do look at this roster, and it's still a little bit unbalanced," Forsberg said. "We've got to see what emerges in that frontcourt. I think there's some tinkering left to do here if the right deals emerge."
Despite the losses they've endured so far this offseason, the Celtics still find themselves just above the NBA’s second tax apron. And with that in mind, it feels inevitable that another notable move is on the way.
Boston didn’t want to part ways with players like Jrue Holiday or Kristaps Porzingis, but it became a necessary step—not just to manage their books, but to avoid another season locked into the harsh restrictions that come with sitting above the second apron.
The Celtics are just slightly over the second apron. As things stand, the Celtics' payroll for next season is at $208.5 million. In order to get under the second apron, Boston needs to be below $207.8 million.
If the Celtics want to be under the first apron, they'd need to stay under $195.9 million. If they want to enter the luxury tax, they'd need to reach the $187.9 million threshold.
Forsberg went on to say that this roster, as of mid-July, won't be the same by the time the upcoming season tips off in mid-October.
"I think Brad was pretty honest when he when he met with us last week and said they don't want to sacrifice draft assets to move off money," Forsberg added. "But I do think as you get into the season, some of those conversations will change, and teams' needs will change around the league, and maybe that will open up opportunities."
"I would be very surprised if the roster we see here on July 17th is the same one that's there on October 17th when the team tips off the season," he added.
