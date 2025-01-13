Celtics Must Take Cavaliers Seriously Due to Dangerous Roster
Just last season the Boston Celtics were the most dominant team in the league, sporting the best record in the NBA by a long shot and winning the championship. Coming into this season, the Celtics were expected to have the same kind of championship-caliber season as last year, pending they remain healthy.
Now, as the NBA season nears the halfway mark, there’s a new leader emerging as the favorite to win it all. The Cleveland Cavaliers have been sensational this season sitting comfortably in first place in the Eastern Conference. The Cavs boast an impressive 33-5 record, proving to the world that this is not a fluke. This team is the real deal.
Cleveland has been successful on both ends of the floor this season, ranking second in the NBA in offense and 10th in defense. The starting core has developed the chemistry that most teams need to win it all in players like Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and Darius Garland.
Efforts from the entire roster allowed the Cavs to get out to a 15 consecutive game win streak, separating themselves from the rest of the league early.
Although Boston isn’t necessarily having a bad season, ranking second in the East with a record of 28-11, they’ve already matched their total number of conference losses from the 2023-2024 season.
Analysts and journalists have now started to consider the Cavs as the clear front runner to win it all this season. Sports columnist Bob Ryan spoke on his opinion changing on Boston being the best team in the league.
”I’ve been pompously saying the Celtics have the best 1 to 5, 1 to 8, 1 to 10, well at the moment, that’s not true,” Ryan stated. "Clearly [the Celtics] don't have the best 1 to 8 at the moment. Cleveland is making the case for that."
The conversation continued with Ryan being asked if the reason the Celtics don’t match up evenly with the Cavs is because the starting core isn’t playing as well. While this is something to consider, the Celtics look strong on paper. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the team in scoring with Tatum averaging 27.8 points and Brown averaging 24.1.
The Celtics are also getting solid production off the bench from players like Payton Pritchard.
There’s still lots of time left in the season to determine who will co e out of the East, but the Cavs have definitely made things interesting.
More on Celtics: Blake Griffin Praises His Time With Celtics Over Clippers, Nets