Celtics Need to Start $30 Million Guard This Year, Says Insider
The Boston Celtics will now have three new starters next season after an eventful offseason. Jrue Holiday is in Portland, while Kristaps Porzingis is in Atlanta.
Jayson Tatum will miss next season because of a torn Achilles, so that means there will be a lot of new faces in the starting five. That's a big reason why many are expecting a gap year from the Celtics.
The Celtics will have a new starting point guard next season, and two players are fighting for that spot. One insider believes Payton Pritchard should be the one to win the job.
More news: Anonymous Exec Has Shocking Prediction for Celtics Leading Scorer This Season
Celtics insider believes Payton Pritchard should be the starting point guard
Pritchard is the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, and he's ready for a bigger role. According to Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes, Pritchard should be the starter over Anfernee Simons.
While Simons is the more accomplished offensive player to this point, Krivitsky believes Prichard should get the nod because of his defense.
"Pritchard, the NBA's reigning Sixth Man of the Year, is a much better defender. An effective on-ball defender, his growth on that end of the floor earned him more opportunities to challenge himself against the opposition's top perimeter players."
Krivitsky also thinks that Pritchard is a better two-way player than Simons and does a better job of just running an NBA offense.
"Given that the former Oregon Duck is a better two-way player and also a dynamic threat from beyond the arc, one that can effectively orchestrate the offense, even from an on-court standpoint, there's more incentive to start Pritchard."
More news: Could Celtics Big Man’s Insane EuroBasket Output Earn Him Starting Spot?
The Celtics need Pritchard to take a step up next year
Pritchard has to take a leap next season so that the Celtics can gear up for another title run once Tatum returns healthy for the 2026-27 season. Next year is the year for him to work things out.
Boston will likely have Simons come off the bench if they keep him at all. They have been trying to trade him since the moment they acquired him.
Last season, Pritchard averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. He shot 47.2 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from 3.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.