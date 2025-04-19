Celtics New Ownership Group Will Have Huge Majority of Old Owners
After winning the championship last season, it was surprising when Wyc Grousbeck announced that he was looking to sell the team. After winning the title, it looked like the Celtics had a chance to go on a nice run.
Instead, Grousbeck intended to sell the team. It was reported that his family didn't necessarily want him to keep owning the team, so he decided to sell.
Grousbeck found a buyer a few months ago in Bill Chisholm. He will transfer the team over to him, although Grousbeck said he will retain basketball operations for a couple of years after the sale is finalized.
New details have started to emerge about what the new ownership group will look like around Chisholm. It looks like the new ownership group won't be so new after all.
Grousbeck has announced that most of the people involved in the team now will continue to be involved in the ownership of the team with Chisholm.
"A lot of former partners are coming in now, which is a new change, and that’s great. So, it’s the old and the new coming in, mixing together. But there’s a lot of new energy and excitement. We’ve been in 22 years, my group, and now most of us are going to be in going forward, including me. I’m doubling down on all of my stuff and putting everything I’ve got to stay in for a while.”
Grousbeck still wants to keep a lot of what has made the Celtics successful intact as a new era of Boston basketball begins. In order to do that, he wants to keep a lot of the old guys involved with the new ownership group.
What this means for the product on the court at this time is unclear. Perhaps that means that they will keep spending a ton of money to keep the current roster together.
Of course, Chisholm is the one paying the bills now, so he will have the ultimate say. He might not want to pay the extremely expensive tax bill that is going to come due soon.
