Celtics Newest Signing, Coach Joe Mazzulla Almost Got Into Major Fight
The Boston Celtics are still being very active this late into the offseason. They have made several trades and have brought in some free agents to help fill out the roster.
The newest free agent that the Celtics brought in is forward Chris Boucher from the Toronto Raptors. Boucher will now fill a critical role off the bench as a guy who can stretch the floor and grab rebounds.
Boucher and Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla have an interesting history with each other. In fact, they actually almost got into a fight in a game a couple of years ago.
More news: Celtics Appear to Be Out of Running for All-Star Free Agent: Report
In 2023, Boucher lightly brushed Mazzulla while walking back to the huddle during a timeout. Mazzulla go upset and looked like he wanted to go after him.
This might make things slightly awkward during the first day of training camp between these two. Perhaps playing this clip to everyone in the locker room might break up the tension.
Mazzulla certainly has to respect what Boucher brings to the floor. He has to love that Boucher has the mentality that he doesn't care who is on the court; he's not going to back down.
Mazzulla is unlike any other coach in the NBA. He has a mentality that endears him to Boston that most of the other coaches in the league don't possess.
Boston likes that they have a coach who thinks differently from everyone else. That's part of the reason why he has been able to lead the team to a championship.
More news: Celtics Announce Trade, Send $25.5 Million Forward West
Boucher will make sure to only bump into opposing coaches from now on, now that Mazzulla is on the same sideline as he is. He is there to help the team stay in playoff contention.
The Celtics will have a tough road to make the playoffs again next year after trading two starters and without the services of Jayson Tatum as he recovers from a torn Achilles.
This past season with the Raptors, Boucher averaged 10 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game. He shot 49.2 percent from the field and 36.3 percent beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.