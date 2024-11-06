Celtics News: Despite Hot Start, Boston Shockingly Slides Down Power Rankings
The Boston Celtics are the reigning NBA Champions, and their record so far this season reflects that.
Boston has triumphed over seven of the eight teams it has faced so far, only facing a narrow 135-132 overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 30.
Additionally, the Celtics are currently ranked as the best offense in the NBA and the second-best defense in the Eastern Conference, fourth-best overall.
Still, this doesn't seem to be enough to have national outlets rank the Celtics as the best team in the NBA.
According to Law Murray of The Athletic, Boston has dropped from the best team in the league to third. Currently, they are being beat out by two undefeated teams: the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
"It has been a while since the Celtics were looking up in the East, but that’s what a loss early in the season will do," Murray said. "Boston is the rare team that is exclusively using players who were on the team from last season, and the Celtics are still waiting on Kristaps Porzingis to return and complete what was a powerful starting five."
John Schumann of NBA.com shared the same sentiment, noting that their 3-pointer prowess hasn't been on point this season.
"Two nights after missing 38 triples in the Indiana loss, the Celtics took less than half of their shots from beyond the arc for the first time this season," Schumann said. "With Al Horford out in Charlotte on Friday, they had two rotation guys — Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta — who don’t shoot 3s, and they scored a season-high 56 points in the paint."
Schumann was also quick to note that Boston was missing some of its best players, including reigning NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.
"Kornet was still in the starting lineup on Saturday, because Jaylen Brown was out with a hip flexor strain," Schumann said. "The Celtics have won the last 15 games (going back to late in the 2022-23 season) that Brown has missed."
"Brown will be out again when the Celtics conclude their four-game trip in Atlanta on Monday. That will be their third rest-advantage game of the season thus far."
Still, not every publication has Boston falling down the list. Despite losing a game, ESPN remains confident that the Celtics are the best team in the NBA.
"Entering Monday's game in Atlanta, the Celtics are averaging more than 50 3-point attempts per game, five more than the current record holders, the 2018-19 Houston Rockets, and six more than any other team this season, while making 38.1% of them," Tim Bontemps of ESPN said. "That's giving Boston a built-in scoring advantage to start just about every game."
"And expect plenty more to be launched this week inside TD Garden, as Boston hosts Golden State and Brooklyn, both of which are in the top eight in 3-point attempts."
