Celtics News: Insider Gets Honest About Jaylen Brown's Hall of Fame Chances
NBA insider Zach Kram stated his belief on whether or not Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown will make the NBA Hall of Fame.
Brown hasn't served as the primary option on the Celtics throughout his career, but has still racked up four All-Star selections and a Finals MVP in in the 2024 Finals, something Kram believes will set him apart from other potential inductees.
Despite not being the first option for a full at any point in his career so far, he has posted more than impressive numbers during his time in the NBA. Across nine years, Brown has averaged 19.0 points per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field.
"Brown, the final member of this group, has one uniquely compelling award on his mantel: Finals MVP, which is almost a guarantee of eventual enshrinement: Cedric Maxwell and Andre Iguodala (who hasn't had a chance to be on the ballot yet) are the only retired Finals MVPs not in the Hall," wrote Kram.
"However, most Finals MVPs have much more robust résumés overall than Brown, a one-time All-NBA honoree who has never been the best player on his own team. Like all the other players in this tier, he still has work to do -- and he'll have the opportunity to impress as the Celtics' go-to scorer this upcoming season with Tatum out due to an Achilles tear."
What are Jaylen Brown's Chances to Make the Hall of Fame?
Basketball-Reference's Hall of Fame Probability tool has Brown at a 1.95 percent chance of making the Hall of Fame despite his illustrious career so far, ranking below comparable players such as Jalen Brunson and Bradley Beal, both of whom are less decorated.
Brown doesn't quite fit the model well, largely in part to his status as a second option; however, he has the opportunity to increase his chances during the upcoming season. Jayson Tatum tore his achilles against the New York Knicks in the 2024-25 playoffs, and will miss most — if not all — of the 2025-26 season.
With Brown as the first option, he will get the usage he needs to propel himself into All-NBA conversations in the middle of a dynamic Celtics offense.
