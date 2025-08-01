Celtics News: Insider Provides Massive Update on Jaylen Brown Knee Injury
The Boston Celtics weren't at full health during the playoffs this past season. Kristaps Porzingis had some mysterious illness that kept him out of games in both the first and the second round.
Jaylen Brown didn't miss much time, but he was dealing with a knee injury. It was an injury that he had been dealing with all season long. He ended up having surgery to address the issue.
Brown had the surgery because everything else he had tried was not working well enough. Recently, Celtics fans got an update on the progress he has made recovering from the surgery.
According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, he expects Brown to have a massive season. He seems to think that Brown's knee will be fine for next year.
"I suspect that Jaylen Brown, assuming his knee is ok, is going to have a massive season, and I think he's going to carry them to a bunch of wins," said Windhorst. "I think he's going to see it as an opportunity to show everybody what he can do."
The Celtics need Brown to be 100 percent healthy heading into next season without Jayson Tatum. Brown is being counted on as their number-one scoring option.
Boston thinks that Brown can handle it, and they also don't seem worried about Brown's progress when it comes to his recovery. The surgery seems to have cleaned out everything that was hurting him.
The Celtics still have to put a good team around Brown if they want to have any shot of making the playoffs next season. That still needs to be taken care of.
Even when Brown was dealing with the injury, he was still able to be a pretty effective scorer. He wasn't quite able to score with the same vigor he did last season, but he didn't let the knee injury slow him down too much.
Brown is one of the most talented players in the league, so he needs to be at full strength if he wants to live up to the massive contract that the Celtics signed him to a couple of years ago.
If Brown can pick up his passing and playmaking next year without Tatum, he might unlock the last part of his game that needs to make a jump for him to be truly elite.
