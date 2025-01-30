Celtics News: Isaiah Thomas NBA Comeback, All-Star Expectations, More
Former Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas is looking to make a return to the NBA after being designated to the G League by the Phoenix Suns. The two-time NBA All-Star had a dominant performance with the Salt Lake City Stars, recording 40 points, eight assists, three rebounds, two steals, and one block.
In his 12 year NBA career, Thomas has averaged 17.5 points, 4.8 assists, 2.4 total rebounds, and 0.8 steals per game.
Additionally, an NBA insider doesn't believe that the NBA All-Star game will see many Celtics on the team, with only one player joing power forward Jayson Tatum on the roster as a reserve player, although he is more than good enough to hold his own.
Here are some stories to help get you all caught up on everything to do with the Boston Celtics. Click the title to see the entire story:
Former Celtics All-Star Attempting NBA Comeback
Former Celtics Guard Delivers Standout Performance in G League Return
Celtics News: Insider Expects Only One Boston Player to Make All-Star Reserve Team
Rockets Star Shouts Out Lakers Legend After Sinking Game-Winner Against Celtics
Celtics Assign Guard to G League
Joe Mazzulla Takes Blame For Final Two Plays That Led to Celtics Loss