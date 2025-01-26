Celtics News: Jaylen Brown Admits Energy 'Hasn't Been' Flowing Like in Previous Seasons
The Boston Celtics are trying to tap into the dominant energy that fueled their deep playoff run last season, but despite a 122-107 win over the Dallas Mavericks, the team’s overall performance this year has been inconsistent.
While their victory over Dallas was a positive step, many players spoke about the need to keep improving, pointing to the team’s struggles in several areas this season.
One major factor contributing to the Celtics' underperformance is a series of injuries that have disrupted their lineup. Key players like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have dealt with nagging issues, forcing them to miss games or play at less than 100 percent.
The lack of consistent availability from their stars has forced coach Joe Mazzulla to shuffle rotations and rely on less experienced players, which has led to growing pains. Additionally, veteran presence and leadership have been occasionally absent, leaving the team scrambling to find its rhythm.
Another issue has been the Celtics’ shooting struggles. Last season, Boston was one of the most efficient three-point shooting teams in the league, but this year, their shooting numbers have dipped significantly.
Whether it's a lack of ball movement or inconsistent shooting mechanics, the Celtics have failed to consistently hit their shots, especially in crunch time. This has been compounded by the team’s inability to close out games effectively.
In their blowout losses, they’ve often found themselves unable to generate offense when it matters most, leading to frustrating, lopsided results.
Defensively, Boston has also taken a step back. Known for their suffocating defense last season, the Celtics have failed to maintain the same intensity on that end of the floor.
There have been nights where they’ve allowed teams to shoot over 50 percent from the field, and while their defense is still strong at times, it has been far too inconsistent. Defensive lapses, especially in transition and during key stretches of games, have cost them significantly this season.
Another contributing factor to the Celtics' struggles has been a lack of depth. While the starting lineup is one of the most talented in the league, the bench has been inconsistent. There has been a noticeable drop-off when the second unit enters the game, and this imbalance has been evident in several losses.
To return to their dominant form, the Celtics need to focus on improving their shooting consistency, solidifying their defense, and finding more balance between their starters and bench.
Brown spoke with reporters following the matchup and confirmed the team is committed to a permanent turnaround.
"It's coming. It's coming," said Brown. "You just keep working. It's coming. You got to keep fighting if you want to be what you say you want to be, got to be tested and you got to pass those tests and be worthy of it. It's been hard. Shots are not going in. It's looked a little bit ugly at times. Our offense has been a little bit [off]. The energy hasn't been flowing the way it's used to, but that's all right.”
A healthier roster, a recommitment to defense, and a better offensive flow will be key to getting back to the level they reached last season. While the Celtics still have plenty of talent, it's clear they need to rediscover their form if they want to compete for another title.
More Celtics:
Celtics' Jaden Springer Viewed as Trade Target For Multiple Teams Ahead of Deadline
Kyrie Irving Praises Celtics For Taking 'Math' Approach to NBA Offense
For more Celtics news, visit Boston Celtics on SI