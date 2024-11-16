Celtics News: Jayson Tatum Interested in $200 Million Bid for WNBA Franchise
To say that Jayson Tatum has had an incredible 2024 is an understatement.
The Boston Celtics forward didn't just win the 2024 NBA Championship, he was also named an NBA All-Star, won an Olympic gold medal with Team USA, and secured a five-year contract extension worth up to $314 million, the largest contract in NBA history.
Now, Tatum could potentially add WNBA franchise owner to his resume.
According to Kimberly Wilson of Essence, Tatum has reportedly "set his sights on a $200 million bid to bring a WNBA franchise to St. Louis."
This news comes after the WNBA changed rules to allow NBA players to take ownership stakes in WNBA teams.
"The new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) brought about many significant changes in the NBA world, including expanding players’ financial opportunities," Anuj Talwalkar of Essentially Sports said. "Now, players like Jayson Tatum can benefit from the updated rules on maximum extensions and WNBA ownership stakes. They can easily invest in various WNBA teams, marking a shift in player influence and investment opportunities."
It's also notable that Tatum wants to bring a WNBA team to St. Louis, a location where women's sports are largely unrepresented. That being said, St. Louis is a city that gets behind its sports teams, whether it's the Cardinals (MLB), the Blues (NHL), or the St. Louis City SC (MLS).
"Tatum’s potential investment bid represents more than just adding another team to the league – it’s about creating opportunities, inspiring the next generation, and building a legacy that extends far beyond the basketball court," Wilson said.
"His commitment to bringing professional women’s basketball to St. Louis marks a significant step forward in the evolution of professional sports, one that could help shape the future of women’s athletics for years to come."
In order to improve his bid, Tatum is working with St. Louis businessman Richard Chaifetz and David Hoffman, creating what Wilson calls "a powerhouse team of investors committed to building a sustainable franchise."
At the moment, the proposed home court is the Chaifetz Arena at Saint Louis University.
After the most successful year in the league's history, the WNBA is looking to expand to new teams in different cities. With this potential investment, Tatum makes an excellent case for St. Louis and the entire community to get a shot at a WNBA franchise.
