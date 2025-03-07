Celtics News: Jayson Tatum, Joe Mazzulla React to Baylor Scheierman Breakout Game
The Boston Celtics’ recent victory over the Philadelphia 76ers was a testament to the team’s resilience and depth, especially when several key players were sidelined.
With Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday out of the lineup, the Celtics were forced to rely on other players to step up, and one of the standout performers was rookie Baylor Scheierman.
Scheierman’s breakout performance was a pleasant surprise for Boston.
He played 30 minutes and finished the night with 15 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists. But it wasn’t just his scoring that stood out—it was his ability to make critical plays on both ends of the floor.
The rookie showcased a high basketball IQ, making smart decisions, and displayed poise under pressure. His 3-pointer, which he confidently sunk after waiting for a play to develop, was particularly memorable.
He even turned toward the 76ers' bench and blew a playful kiss after the shot, a moment that encapsulated his growing confidence.
Despite being a rookie, Scheierman proved that he belongs in this championship-caliber environment. He’s been on the floor with NBA All-Stars and has learned to adjust to the pace of the game.
Jayson Tatum praised Scheierman’s understanding of spacing and his basketball IQ.
“His understanding of the game is very high. Very high IQ player — knows where to be on the floor spacing wise. He just has really good instincts,” Tatum said, noting the rookie's ability to make plays without relying on raw athleticism.
Head coach Joe Mazzulla also highlighted Scheierman’s contributions, emphasizing his rebounding, defense, and hustle plays, like taking a charge and forcing a turnover.
This game underscores just how dangerous the Celtics can be when they tap into their full depth.
Even with three of their star players out, the team found a way to come together and get the win, proving that their success isn’t dependent on any single player. The Celtics’ roster is stacked with talent from top to bottom, and when players like Scheierman can step in and make an impact, it signals just how deep this team is.
For the Celtics, this game against the 76ers was more than just a win—it was a statement.
It showed that even when key players are missing, their system is strong enough to allow younger players like Scheierman to shine. This bodes well for Boston's championship aspirations, as the team has proven they can weather injuries and still be a formidable force.
When all players are healthy, this team has the potential to be one of the most dangerous in the league, not just because of their stars, but because of the depth that allows them to compete at the highest level, night in and night out.
