Celtics News: Jayson Tatum, Joe Mazzulla React to Kristaps Porzingis Return to Lineup
The Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA when they have everyone on the court together. They have one of the best starting lineups when they are healthy.
Unfortunately for them, they haven't been able to keep their guys on the court. They have had a lot of their starters out because of injuries or illness.
Kristaps Porzingis has been one of those guys who has missed a ton of games this season. He has been hurt and sick multiple different times this season.
Porzingis has been out for a while with what was deemed a mystery illness. The doctors didn't seem to be able to figure out what it was.
He was finally back in the lineup against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. They were able to squeak out a two-point victory against the Nets, with Porzingis leading the way.
Porzingis finished the game as Boston's leading scorer, pouring in 24 points. It was a solid effort for him in his first game back in quite a while.
His teammates were happy to have him back. Jayson Tatum understands how valuable Porzingis is to the team when he is in the starting lineup.
“We’re really looking forward to when we have everybody, but obviously we missed the big fella and what he brings,” Tatum said. “His presence on the offensive end really makes it tough for teams to switch us. When they do, we can punish them, so it was great to have him back.”
Head coach Joe Mazzulla also knows how much better the team is when they have him in the starting lineup.
“We know we need him at his best,” Mazzulla said, “and he’s just gotta continue to do that.”
Porzingis has to find a way to keep himself healthy enough to play more games. His availability has been a major issue over the last two years with the Celtics.
Boston will be looking to do everything they can to keep him healthy when the playoffs roll around.
So far this season, Porzingis is averaging 19.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
