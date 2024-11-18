Celtics News: Joe Mazulla Provides Massive Injury Update on Jrue Holiday
The Boston Celtics are set to get some major reinforcements for their crucial matchup on Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla announced that starting point guard and defensive anchor Jrue Holiday is good to go.
Holiday will be ready for Tuesday's matchup after missing the first game of the season on Saturday against the Toronto Raptors.
Holiday missed his first game of the season due to left knee tendinopathy, though the absence was believed to be a precaution.
The 34-year-old guard has had a slow start to the season. Through 13 games this season, Holiday has averaged 12.8 points per game on 48 percent shooting from the field, 36 percent from three, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 30.8 minutes of action.
The Celtics have an 11-3 record on the season; however, their biggest test of the young season thus far is upon them. The Celtics will face the 15-0 Cavaliers.
Cleveland is off to the hottest start they've endured in years, and this game will mean something. It will be the Celtics' second game of the 2024 NBA Cup. They'll look to collect their first win in the cup games after they dropped their first game to the Atlanta Hawks, 117-116.
The Celtics will look to redeem themselves, but it won't be easy. At least they'll have Holiday to slow down the dynamic perimeter guards of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.
Holiday, the former first-round draft pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, has been instrumental for Boston since arriving. He has done it all on both ends of the court and was a core player in Boston, clinching their 18th title in franchise history.
Things should be getting back to order for Boston, which has already shown that they are among the elite teams in the league. The addition of Holiday should go smoothly. Now, the only player they are waiting for is the return of their star big man, Kristaps Porziņģis.
Porziņģis is set to return to the lineup sometime in December, and anticipation could not be any higher in Boston. Porziņģis has become a seamless fit in Boston since his arrival prior to the start of last season.
Things are lining up for the Celtics, and it will only be a matter of time before they are healthy and ready to prove they are the team to beat in the NBA.
More Celtics: Jayson Tatum Rips 'Horrible' Error vs Raptors