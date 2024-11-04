Celtics News: Joe Mazzulla Advocates for Return of Power Plays
Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is interested in bringing a "power play" and fighting to the NBA to make the league more entertaining. During an appearance on Zolak and Bertrand on NBC Sports Boston, Mazzulla elaborated on the idea of implementing these ideas into the NBA rule book.
"Basketball is one of the only sports that doesn't have a power play," Mazzulla said. "I think soccer just put in a blue card where a guy has to go off and it's 10 on nine. We should have a power play because if you get a technical or a take foul, you're not really rewarded for that because if you miss it you don't get the reward for the take foul. There should be a power play where on a take foul on a technical, you have to play five on four for five seconds, or three passes."
"The biggest thing we rob people of from an entertainment standpoint is you can't fight anymore. We should just bring back fighting," Mazzulla said. "You want to talk about robbing the league of entertainment, what's more entertaining than a little scuffle? How come in baseball they're allowed to throw the punches? I don't understand ... I don't get why some sports are allowed to clear the benches. They have bats and weapons, we don't we just have a ball."
Not everyone was a fan of Mazzulla's idea. Golden State Warriors forward and four-time NBA champion Draymond Green, who has been suspended multiple times for fighting or throwing a punch, offered pushback on Mazzulla's idea.
"I get what Joe is trying to get at," Green said onThe Draymond Show With Baron Davis. "The s—t talking and guys getting testy, we take so much of that out of the game today. ... Actual, physical fights Joe, I'm here to petition against you."
Green added: "Where [fighting] almost led me, man? I don't want none of that. I'm gonna leave that to Joe. Joe, you go and fight."
