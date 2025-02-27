Celtics News: Joe Mazzulla Gets Brutally Honest About Pistons Showboating
The Boston Celtics came into their game against the Pistons on Wednesday night feeling good about how they had been playing. While Detroit is a good team, they weren't expecting to get blown out.
That's exactly what happened. The Celtics lost the game 117-97 after getting it taken to them in the second half.
Boston is now 6.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Beating the Pistons would have helped them get even closer.
The Celtics were embarrassed with their performance. Detroit was able to troll a little bit and had some instances of showboating.
Read more: Celtics Star Calls Out Refs For Loss to Pistons
Head coach Joe Mazzulla was asked about what he thought of Detroit deciding to showboat during the second half of the game, specifically Malik Beasley. He had a pretty blunt response.
“It’s the arena,” Mazzulla told reporters in Detroit. “He’s earned the right to do that. If you play that way and your team is winning and you feel you’ve earned the right to do that, that’s your choice. That’s on us for allowing him to feel that way. The only way we can control that is by defending him better.”
Beasley had a big night against Boston, pouring in 26 points and making six 3-point shots. He certainly earned the right to celebrate after making so many shots.
Mazzulla knows that if they don't want him to shimmy after making threes, they have to stop him. It's as simple as that.
More Celtics news: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Boldly Claims He Isn't Appreciated For His Accomplishments
The Celtics are hoping that they can just flush this performance and move on from it. Prior to this game, they had won ten of their last 11 games.
The Pistons are playing with a lot of motivation. They are fighting to be one of the top six seeds in the East so they can avoid the play-in game.
Boston needs to play with that kind of motivation every night if they expect to catch the Cavaliers for the top spot. That is their goal in the second half of the season.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics X-Factor That Could Propel Them Ahead of Cavaliers
Celtics Guard Derrick White Reveals His Basketball Joy Was Taken Earlier This Season
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.