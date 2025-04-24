Celtics News: Joe Mazzulla Gives Bizarre Reaction to Kristaps Porzingis Injury
The Boston Celtics had much more of a fight to win Game 2 against the Orlando Magic than they did in Game 1. Orlando tried their best to win, but Boston was too much in the fourth quarter.
This was also the second game in a row that a Celtics player got hurt. In Game 1, Jayson Tatum hurt his wrist on a hard foul, which forced him to miss Game 2.
Kristaps Porzingis was the unfortunate victim this time. He caught an errant elbow from Goga Bitazde, and that opened up a gnarly gash on his forehead.
As soon as he got hit, the blood came out immediately. It was clearly something that was painful, but something he was able to laugh about once he got back to the court.
This isn't the first time that Porzingis has been bloodied on the basketball court. He seems to be a magnet for other players, making him bleed.
His head coach had a very strange reaction to the injury. When asked about the play after the game, Joe Mazzulla offered a strange take.
"I like watching him bleed on the court. I think it's important. He comes back in and does his job."
Mazzulla wants his team to be tough at all times on the basketball court. He thinks that every game is a fight, so he wants his team to be in that fight as much as possible.
Porzingis is someone who has been hurt often, so for him to be able to bounce back and come back right away is important. It shows the rest of the team that he is going to fight to play every possible minute of every game.
As this series shifts to Orlando, the Celtics are going to try to up their level of fight so that they can get a sweep. That would give them some rest heading into the second round.
Porzingis should be good to go for Game 3. He likely will just wear another bandage to keep the wound from opening up again.
