Celtics News: Payton Pritchard Becomes Betting Favorite to Win Major Award
Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard has been having one heck of a season.
Playing completely off the bench, Pritchard has been averaging 28.1 minutes, 15.3 points, 2.8 assists, 2.5 total rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game across all 15 games the Celtics have played.
Additionally, the former NCAA All-American has been shooting 41.9 percent from the 3-point line.
This is a vast improvement over last season's stats when Pritchard averaged 9.6 points, 3.4 assists, 3.2 total rebounds, and 0.5 steals.
Naturally, this has led to Pritchard becoming an early favorite to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year. In fact, FanDuel Sportsbook has him listed at +190 odds to win the award, per Jack Maloney of CBS Sports.
For anyone who has worked with Pritchard, this isn't a surprise at all.
"Payton's a badass," said Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy, who worked with Pritchard when he was on staff with the Celtics.
"He's fearless, he's incredibly tough, physical," Hardy continued. "His work ethic is second to none. I've never been around a player who is as obsessive as Payton is."
"He can get into the paint and score, he can score from 3," Boston guard Jrue Holiday said. "S---, he can score from half-court."
"Every time I shoot it, I really believe, no matter the distance, that it's going in," Pritchard explained. However, Pritchard doesn't like to be thought of as simply a "shooter."
"It kind of bothers me if anybody ever classifies me as just a shooter, because I'm not," Pritchard said. "I want to be a ball player. Somebody that can do it all, every aspect."
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers agreed.
"It's almost like a game of chicken with him," Rivers explained. "He picks whoever up full-court and basically sends a message: 'I'm coming after you the entire night on either end.' And if you're not up to that challenge, he will eat you up."
This was definitely reminiscent of his time at Oregon. In his final year, Pritchard averaged 36.6 minutes, 20.5 points, 5.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game.
In addition to being an All-American, Pritchard was first-team All-Pac-12 and the Pac-12 Player of the Year. He also took home the Bob Cousy Award, recognizing him as the top point guard in the NCAA, and the Lute Olson Award, recognizing him as the most outstanding basketball player at the NCAA Division I level.
In other words, it's not a question of if Pritchard will win Sixth Man of the Year. It's a question of when if his play continues this way.
