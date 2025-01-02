Celtics News: Rising Boston Forward Takes Major Career Step
The Boston Celtics have been trying to figure out their best rotation as the season has gone along. They are 3-4 in their last seven games, which is not their best stretch of basketball. Still, they just destroyed the Raptors by 54 points on Tuesday. It was a massive win.
In that game, they were able to play a lot of guys who don't usually see playing time. With some of the injuries that the Celtics have had to deal with, their rotation has had to change for some of these games, including in their most recent games against the Indiana Pacers.
Boston beat the brakes off the Pacers in the first matchup before falling to Indiana in the second matchup. In that first matchup, one of their rising forwards saw the most amount of playing time that he had seen in his career up to that point. That forward is Jordan Walsh.
Walsh played more than 20 minutes for the first time in his career. He ended up playing 21 minutes and scored nine points on 2-3 shooting from three. If he is someone that the Celtics can rely on to make threes off the bench, he's going to keep seeing playing time against good teams.
There is a reason that the Celtics have rebuffed attempts from other teams to try and trade for him. He is a young guy who has a lot of potential once he gets enough minutes. The team is just so stacked right now that they don't need him to play a ton of minutes.
If the Boston Celtics continue to have guys miss large amounts of time due to injuries, Walsh will keep playing big minutes. As time goes on, his ability to make threes will only get better, too. The Celtics love having rangy wings who can make threes considering they take more threes than anyone else in the NBA.
There's a chance that the Celtics decide to make a move or two at the trade deadline to improve their bench. They may not need to if Walsh can be someone who is reliable. They already have the most dangerous starting lineup in the league when they are all healthy.
Boston does need to start playing some better basketball. They sit just one game ahead of the New York Knicks for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
More Celtics news: Derrick White Explains How He Rebuilt Confidence Amid Shooting Issues