Celtics News: Standout Forward Impressing HC Joe Mazzulla
In the Boston Celtics' recent win against the Detroit Pistons, one player stood out to head coach Joe Mazzuzlla, and that was small forward Jordan Walsh.
Walsh played a crucial role in Thursday’s matchup, showing up big in the second half when his team needed a spark from the bench. Late in the third quarter, Walsh found himself battling for second-chance points, as he fought for the offensive rebound, scored the put-back, and drew a foul to complete a three-point play.
That play alone changed the momentum of the game. From that point on the Celtics began pulling away from Detroit, ultimately resulting in a huge victory to keep the Celtics in the top 2 spot of the Eastern Conference.
After the game, Mazzulla spoke highly of Walsh revealing a conversation he had with the forward about the importance of the role plays on the team and the impact he had during Monday’s matchup.
“I told that to Jordan in the locker room. I think just finding out a role and making big-time plays like that is huge,” Mazzulla said. “So, he had some defensive, I thought he had a great defensive play on Giannis in the post. Taking away his tendency and got fouled going up for an offensive rebound.”
Walsh played nearly 13 minutes in the game against the Pistons; however, he had a rough start to the game. He missed two open threes before he was quickly subbed back out until the second half. Once Walsh checked back in, he shook off the first half and immediately made an impact on the floor defensively and offensively.
Although he finished the game with three points shooting 1-for-3, that put-back shot might have earned him lots more playing time in the future.
“I thought it was a huge development for him to do that, to work to do that. It just comes from the environment. It comes from how the locker room holds themselves to a high standard. So I think the environment is a big piece in the development.”
Walsh has had a unique NBA journey being selected 38th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, where he spent his rookie season alternating from the G-League to the main Celtics’ roster throughout the season. Now, in his second year, he is fighting to remain on the roster full-time, and Thursday’s matchup was a great start for him.
As the Celtics continue battling nagging injuries, it’s going to take more bench players stepping up and filling in the pieces until the team is back fully healthy.
