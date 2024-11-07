Celtics News: Watch Steve Kerr Perfectly React to Boston Boos
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has, understandably, come under fire from the Boston Celtics faithful.
As the head coach of Team USA in this summer's 2024 Paris Olympics, Kerr opted to essentially demoted All-NBA Boston superstar power forward Jayson Tatum to a part-time role, to the point where he would often not even play the 6-foot-8 former Duke product.
When the U.S. men's basketball squad opted to send injured All-NBA Los Angeles Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard home, the club decided to bring in All-Defensive Second Team Celtics combo guard Derrick White ahead of his more well-rounded (but more offensively-inclined) teammate, All-Star Boston swingman Jaylen Brown. The Americans did win gold medals for their efforts, but White was a bigger part of the proceedings than Tatum, whose jumper had abandoned him during the postseason and wasn't recovered until this season.
Kerr's Warriors also handed the Tatum-Brown era of the Celtics a loss in their lone NBA Finals encounter together, 2022. Golden State hasn't been back to the mountaintop since, losing in the second round of the 2023 Western Conference playoffs and missing the playoffs altogether in 2024. The reconstituted squad is playing in its first season without Klay Thompson rostered since selecting the five-time All-Star swingman in the 2011 NBA Draft, but has been off to a stellar start thus far this year.
Understandably, fans at TD Garden on Wednesday opted to let Kerr have it when he and his 6-1 Warriors touched down, looking to hand the 7-1 Celtics only their second loss of the season, with Brown shelved due to a lingering hip injury.
Kerr had the perfect response for the Celtics home crowd's chilly reception, greeting them with a stoic face and a trolling wave (via Bleacher Report's Instagram channel).
The Warriors are currently leading the Celtics by double digits at the half, 51-40, having closed out the second frame on a 9-0 run in its last 1:45.
White is leading Boston in scoring at the break, as the club's only player in double digits. He's already logged 12 points on 3-of-9 shooting from the field (all his makes are triples, on seven attempts) and 3-of-3 shooting from the foul line, while grabbing three boards, dishing out one dime and nabbing a pair of steals in 18:02.
Wings Andrew Wiggins and Buddy Hield are currently the Warriors' leading scorers, notching eight points each at the break.
