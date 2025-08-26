Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: $100 Million Guard Drawing Trade Interest, Jaylen Brown Makes Promise, More

Gabe Smallson

May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) controls the ball from New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) controls the ball from New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

A Boston Celtics guard has been drawing significant trade interest from a Western Conference contender. As Boston prepares for the "gap year" without superstar Jayson Tatum, collecting as many assets possible, especially for the more expensive players, can bring extreme value to the team for the future.

Speaking of life without Tatum, four-time All-Star Jaylen Brown will look to take a major leap as the No. 1 scoring option. Brown recently made a promise to Celtics fans ahead of this season, reassuring the community that he has grown to love.

Finally, in a little off-the-court news, Tatum seems to have added to an offseason full of changes in Boston. A new hairstyle has been debuted from the superstar as he now appears to be rocking cornrows, per the Celtics Twitter/X account.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Celtics’ $100 Million Guard Drawing Significant Trade Interest From West Contender

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Makes Promise to Fans Ahead of 2025-26 Season

Celtics’ Trade of Veteran Player Ruined His Plans for International Competition This Summer

Celtics Star Claps Back at Talk of 'Gap Year' Season Without Jayson Tatum

Celtics Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News