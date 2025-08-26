Celtics Notes: $100 Million Guard Drawing Trade Interest, Jaylen Brown Makes Promise, More

Jayson Tatum has a Hall of Fame resume already.



Agree or Disagree?



☘️ 6x All-Star

☘️ 4x All-NBA 1st Team (5x All-NBA total)

☘️ 1x NBA Champion

☘️ 2x Olympic Gold Medalist

☘️ 9th in PTS for Celtics

☘️ 4th in Playoff PTS for Celtics

☘️ 10th in BLK & STL for Celtics



He’s only 27. pic.twitter.com/RSahumg0NT