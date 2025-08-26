Celtics Notes: $100 Million Guard Drawing Trade Interest, Jaylen Brown Makes Promise, More
A Boston Celtics guard has been drawing significant trade interest from a Western Conference contender. As Boston prepares for the "gap year" without superstar Jayson Tatum, collecting as many assets possible, especially for the more expensive players, can bring extreme value to the team for the future.
Speaking of life without Tatum, four-time All-Star Jaylen Brown will look to take a major leap as the No. 1 scoring option. Brown recently made a promise to Celtics fans ahead of this season, reassuring the community that he has grown to love.
Finally, in a little off-the-court news, Tatum seems to have added to an offseason full of changes in Boston. A new hairstyle has been debuted from the superstar as he now appears to be rocking cornrows, per the Celtics Twitter/X account.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
