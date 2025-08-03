Celtics Notes: $100 Million Trade Proposal, Jayson Tatum Could Return This Season, More
The Boston Celtics have a trade proposal that would send a $100 million guard to a rival in an exciting three-team deal. The would-be trade gets a promising center to Boston and brings the Celtics closer to dipping under the league's first luxury tax apron.
Additionally, superstar Jayson Tatum might be able to return to the court this season according to a rival scout impressed at Tatum's current shape. The scout also compared Tatum to others he has seen coming back from an Achilles tear, and noted what set the superstar apart.
Such a fast return would be well above the average timeline to get back to the court, but if there is anyone who has displayed the work ethic to do so, it's the man that wears No. 0 for the Celtics.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics Would Send $100 Million Guard to Rival, Land Star Center in Blockbuster 3-Team Trade Idea
Celtics' Jayson Tatum Could Play This Season, Says Scout
Celtics' $45 Million Forward 'Disrespected' Says Insider
Celtics Predicted to Choose Shocking Kristaps Porzingis Replacement
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Gets Honest About Mental Health Battles
Celtics Big Man Reacts to Shocking Roster Overhaul, Losing Multiple Key Players
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.