Celtics Notes: $100 Million Trade Proposal, Jayson Tatum Could Return This Season, More

Gabe Smallson

May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) is guarded by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the first half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics have a trade proposal that would send a $100 million guard to a rival in an exciting three-team deal. The would-be trade gets a promising center to Boston and brings the Celtics closer to dipping under the league's first luxury tax apron.

Additionally, superstar Jayson Tatum might be able to return to the court this season according to a rival scout impressed at Tatum's current shape. The scout also compared Tatum to others he has seen coming back from an Achilles tear, and noted what set the superstar apart.

Such a fast return would be well above the average timeline to get back to the court, but if there is anyone who has displayed the work ethic to do so, it's the man that wears No. 0 for the Celtics.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Celtics Tweets of the Day:

