Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: $100 Million Trade Update, Derrick White Announcement, Kristaps Porzingis Talks Mysterious Illness

Gabe Smallson

May 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) returns the ball against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) in the second quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
May 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) returns the ball against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) in the second quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Celtics have a massive update on a potential trade for a newly-acquired guard. Amid such a tumultuous offseason, Boston has made it known that they are still working to get under the second apron of the luxury tax, and the would-be deal can help achieve that.

Additionally, Derrick White has an announcement. An offseason of change hasn't stopped White from pursuing an off-the-court venture where he opened up on his time being traded to the Celtics to kick off the new project.

Finally, big man Kristaps Porzingis opened up on the mysterious illness he had while a member of the Celtics. Now, with the Atlanta Hawks, Porzingis says he feels great, physically, but provided more context on his previous health issues.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Celtics Rumors: Insider Provides Massive Update on Potential $100 Million Trade

Celtics Star Derrick White Makes Huge Announcement

Kristaps Porzingis Opens Up on Mysterious Illness While With Celtics

Former Celtics Star Allegedly Stole Over $250,000 From Casinos in Fraud Charges

Celtics Front Office Slammed for ‘Gap Year’ Planning

Celtics Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News