Celtics Notes: Al Horford Contract Update, Major Trade Update From Insider, More
The Boston Celtics have been awaiting Al Horford's decision seemingly the entire offseason as he weighs his options going into the 2025-26 campaign. The veteran big man is expected to sign a two-year deal with a Western Conference squad according to an insider.
In the event that Horford does, in fact, leave the team, an insider spoke on whether Boston will pursue a replacement before the season begins. The center position is a little weaker compared to other team's rosters, and especially with how wide open the Eastern Conference is, it is certainly worth considering.
Finally, a former Celtics legend is now the top-ranked quarterback in US Flag Football. No, this isn't a typo, but rather, an integral member of the 2008 championship squad is excelling at a new sport.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics' Al Horford Expected to Sign 2-Year Deal With West Squad, Says Insider
Will Celtics Trade for Big Man Before New Season? NBA Insider Answers
Former Celtics Legend Now The Top-Ranked Quarterback in US Flag Football
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Earns Surprise Ranking Among Peers Despite Achilles Injury
