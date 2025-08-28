Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Al Horford Contract Update, Major Trade Update From Insider, More

Gabe Smallson

Apr 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) is held back by referee James Williams (60), head coach Joe Mazzulla and guard Jrue Holiday (4) after he was knocked down following a collision with Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) during the second quarter of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Apr 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) is held back by referee James Williams (60), head coach Joe Mazzulla and guard Jrue Holiday (4) after he was knocked down following a collision with Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) during the second quarter of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Celtics have been awaiting Al Horford's decision seemingly the entire offseason as he weighs his options going into the 2025-26 campaign. The veteran big man is expected to sign a two-year deal with a Western Conference squad according to an insider.

In the event that Horford does, in fact, leave the team, an insider spoke on whether Boston will pursue a replacement before the season begins. The center position is a little weaker compared to other team's rosters, and especially with how wide open the Eastern Conference is, it is certainly worth considering.

Finally, a former Celtics legend is now the top-ranked quarterback in US Flag Football. No, this isn't a typo, but rather, an integral member of the 2008 championship squad is excelling at a new sport.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Celtics' Al Horford Expected to Sign 2-Year Deal With West Squad, Says Insider

Will Celtics Trade for Big Man Before New Season? NBA Insider Answers

Former Celtics Legend Now The Top-Ranked Quarterback in US Flag Football

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Earns Surprise Ranking Among Peers Despite Achilles Injury

Celtics Tweets of the Day:

