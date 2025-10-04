Celtics Notes: Al Horford Discusses Boston Exit, Joe Mazzulla Sends Horford Message, More
The story that has dominated the Boston Celtics' offseason has been the departure of Al Horford. With the eventual Golden State Warriors signing being heavily delayed and seemingly in limbo for many months, the veteran big man recently opened up on the difficult decision.
In other news, head coach Joe Mazzulla sent a touching message to Horford surrounding his departure. Mazzulla not only talked about the big man's on-court impact, but made sure to note the kind of man he is off it.
Finally, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens spoke on the front court situation on the Celtics at the moment. In fact, Stevens spoke more to not knowing what it will look like and the unpredictable nature of what will play out.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Al Horford Opens Up on Difficult Decision to Leave Celtics
Joe Mazzulla Sends Message to Al Horford After Celtics Exit
Joe Mazzulla Sends Touching Message To Former Celtics Veteran Champion
Brad Stevens Admits He Doesn't Know What Celtics Front Court Will Look Like
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.