Celtics Notes: Al Horford Discusses Boston Exit, Joe Mazzulla Sends Horford Message, More

Nov 30, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks with forward Jayson Tatum (0) and center Al Horford (42) from the sideline as they take on the Miami Heat at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
The story that has dominated the Boston Celtics' offseason has been the departure of Al Horford. With the eventual Golden State Warriors signing being heavily delayed and seemingly in limbo for many months, the veteran big man recently opened up on the difficult decision.

In other news, head coach Joe Mazzulla sent a touching message to Horford surrounding his departure. Mazzulla not only talked about the big man's on-court impact, but made sure to note the kind of man he is off it.

Finally, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens spoke on the front court situation on the Celtics at the moment. In fact, Stevens spoke more to not knowing what it will look like and the unpredictable nature of what will play out.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

