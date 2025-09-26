Celtics Notes: Al Horford Expected to Sign Soon, Major Trade Prediction, More
After a long offseason, Boston Celtics center Al Horford is finally nearing a deal with a new team. The peculiar free agency saga doesn't look like it will end with a Horford reunion, but what many seem to have known for weeks appears to be imminent.
Additionally, the roster turnaround isn't expected to stop there.
A longtime NBA insider wrote an article with his predictions for Boston this season, but listed one of the team's most gifted shooters as a would-be trade candidate. This is going to be an unpredictable season as is, and with a little under a month left to go until it begins, there are still questions regarding what the on-court product will look like.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics Free Agent Al Horford Expected to Sign Next Week
Celtics Likely to Trade Another Key Contributor This Year, Says Insider
Celtics Predicted to Underperform This Season By NBA Insider
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.