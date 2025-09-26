Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Al Horford Expected to Sign Soon, Major Trade Prediction, More

Gabe Smallson

Jan 19, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) reacts after his basket against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) reacts after his basket against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
After a long offseason, Boston Celtics center Al Horford is finally nearing a deal with a new team. The peculiar free agency saga doesn't look like it will end with a Horford reunion, but what many seem to have known for weeks appears to be imminent.

Additionally, the roster turnaround isn't expected to stop there.

A longtime NBA insider wrote an article with his predictions for Boston this season, but listed one of the team's most gifted shooters as a would-be trade candidate. This is going to be an unpredictable season as is, and with a little under a month left to go until it begins, there are still questions regarding what the on-court product will look like.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Celtics Free Agent Al Horford Expected to Sign Next Week

Celtics Likely to Trade Another Key Contributor This Year, Says Insider

Celtics Predicted to Underperform This Season By NBA Insider

Celtics Tweets of the Day:

