Celtics Notes: Al Horford Gets Honest on Boston Exit, Anfernee Simons Talks New Role, More

Gabe Smallson

Oct 10, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Gradey Dick (1) knocks the ball away from Boston Celtics guard Anfernee Simons (4) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Gradey Dick (1) knocks the ball away from Boston Celtics guard Anfernee Simons (4) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Former Boston Celtics big man Al Horford spoke candidly about leaving the team this offseason. After quite a lengthy process full of uncertainty, the veteran inked a two-year deal with the Golden State Warriors.

In other news, newly acquired guard Anfernee Simons spoke on the new role he will be undertaking as a member of the Celtics. After his last three seasons were spent as a starter for the Portland Trail Blazers, the 26-year-old will prepare to come off the bench for the first time since the 2021-22 campaign.

Finally, Celtics forward Xavier Tillman Sr. minced no words when responding to what many around the league have been saying about Boston's front court situation. He noted how excited for the opportunity he and his team is and the work they are putting in to prove the doubters wrong.

