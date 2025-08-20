Celtics Notes: Al Horford Prediction, $6.1 Billion Sale Announced, Boston Moves Slammed
Boston Celtics center Al Horford is projected to sign a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors that is worth $11.7 million.
Horford was initially expected to stay in Boston and continue his tenure with the Celtics, but it seems like he is moving on to a different contending team.
In other news, the Celtics' sale became official on Tuesday, and the team made an announcement regarding the new ownership under William Chisholm.
“This truly is a dream come true for me and my family,” Chisholm said in a statement.
“I feel so fortunate to be here as part of this new investor group, who are accomplished, driven people who care deeply about the Celtics and the Boston community."
Finally, the Boston Celtics were criticized over their moves during the summer.
The team is going to take a step back after trading away several key veterans, and while money was saved, next season is becoming a "gap year."
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
