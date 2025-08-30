Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Anfernee Simons Trade Prediction, Sam Hauser Trade Update, Jaylen Brown Rumors

Mar 29, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics have been working to move under the second apron of the luxury tax the entire offseason, but trading the newly acquired Anfernee Simons would get them under the tax completely. A rival exec made a trade prediction regarding Simons as the regular season looms.

In other trade-related news, a key insider provided an update on Sam Hauser. The cap space shredding has worked financial wonders for the Celtics, but there is still a notion as to whether Hauser is even a player that the front office would want to let go of per the report.

Finally, to round out the trade rumors, there is more insight as to Jaylen Brown's status going into the regular season. Brown signed a mammoth extension during the summer of 2023 and is expected to take on a larger role in the scoring department this season.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

