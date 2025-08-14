Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Anfernee Simons Trade Update, $6.1 Billion Sale Takes Huge Step, More Schedule Revealed

Mar 23, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) dribbles the ball during the first half against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics will be looking increasingly different this season, but one of the newest additions may be shipped off before the new year even begins. An NBA insider revealed what he believes an Anfernee Simons trade could look like if Boston pulled the trigger.

Additionally, the impending $6.1 billion sale of the Celtics has a major update from the league. The NBA's Board of Governors weighed in on the deal before it moves to be finalized.

Finally, another detail of the upcoming schedule has been revealed as the Celtics will be participating in a special Martin Luther King Day broadcast. Boston will be one of four games on MLK Day that will be broadcast on NBC and/or Peacock.

Celtics Rumors: NBA Insider Reveals What Anfernee Simons Trade Could Look Like

Celtics’ $6.1 Billion Sale Gets Massive Update From NBA

Celtics to Play Historic East Foes on Special Martin Luther King Day Broadcast

Jaylen Brown's 5 Favorite Players of All Time Includes 2 Lakers, 0 Celtics

Celtics Want to Make Major Statistical Change Next Season, Says Insider

Celtics Officially Sign 2-Time Champion Big Man

