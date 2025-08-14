Celtics Notes: Anfernee Simons Trade Update, $6.1 Billion Sale Takes Huge Step, More Schedule Revealed
The Boston Celtics will be looking increasingly different this season, but one of the newest additions may be shipped off before the new year even begins. An NBA insider revealed what he believes an Anfernee Simons trade could look like if Boston pulled the trigger.
Additionally, the impending $6.1 billion sale of the Celtics has a major update from the league. The NBA's Board of Governors weighed in on the deal before it moves to be finalized.
Finally, another detail of the upcoming schedule has been revealed as the Celtics will be participating in a special Martin Luther King Day broadcast. Boston will be one of four games on MLK Day that will be broadcast on NBC and/or Peacock.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
