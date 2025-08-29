Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Anfernee Simons Trade Update, Boston Urged to Acquire Forward, More

Mar 23, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) embraces Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) after a game at Moda Center.
The Boston Celtics are still looking for a landing spot for guard Anfernee Simons, as they are trying to shed cap space.

The Celtics acquired Simons in a trade with the Trail Blazers, who they sent Jrue Holiday towards the beginning of the offseason.

The Celtics have been urged by Bleacher Report to make a trade to bring in a forward ahead of the season.

Boston Celtics receive: Justin Champagnie

Washington Wizards receive: Hugo González and a 2026 second-round pick (via MIN, NYK, NOP or POR)

