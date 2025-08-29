Celtics Notes: Anfernee Simons Trade Update, Boston Urged to Acquire Forward, More
The Boston Celtics are still looking for a landing spot for guard Anfernee Simons, as they are trying to shed cap space.
The Celtics acquired Simons in a trade with the Trail Blazers, who they sent Jrue Holiday towards the beginning of the offseason.
The Celtics have been urged by Bleacher Report to make a trade to bring in a forward ahead of the season.
The proposal is as follows:
Boston Celtics receive: Justin Champagnie
Washington Wizards receive: Hugo González and a 2026 second-round pick (via MIN, NYK, NOP or POR)
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics Urged to Bring Back $9.8 Million Forward in Trade
Celtics Predicted to Be Among Play-In Tournament Competitors This Season
Celtics' Anfernee Simons Trade Rumors Receive Major Update
Celtics Big Man Takes World By Storm With Dominant EuroBasket Performance
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.