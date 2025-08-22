Celtics Notes: Anfernee Simons Trade Update, Boston Urged to Sign All-Star, Jayson Tatum Gets Honest
The Boston Celtics have an update on what a potential Anfernee Simons trade might look like from a key insider. With getting under the second apron of the luxury tax being a major goal this offseason, it wouldn't be too shocking if the Celtics got rid of the large, expiring $27.7 million deal to get under the luxury tax fully.
Additionally, the Celtics have been urged to sign an All-Star who would be a great fit for a team in need of a new identity this season. Amid all the moves made this offseason, this player can perhaps join on a 'prove it' contract in a potential low-risk, high-reward scenario.
Finally, superstar Jayson Tatum spoke candidly on his recovery from a brutal Achilles tear. Tatum called the last month and a half the 'toughest six weeks of [his] life.'
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
