Celtics Notes: Bill Simmons Reacts to Trades, Torrey Craig Debut, More
The Boston Celtics are looking to give a repeat performance as NBA Champions. However, it looks like the competition this year is fiercer than ever, with the Cleveland Cavaliers taking first place in the Eastern Conference with a 42-10 record, as well as teams like the New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder giving dominant performances.
Now, sportswriter and Celtics superfan Bill Simmons thinks that the Los Angeles Lakers may be one of those teams too, especially after they traded for guard Luka Doncic and center Mark Williams.
Additionally, the Celtics have signed free agent Torrey Craig to a deal. However, it doesn't look like he'll make his Boston debut against the Knicks.
Here are some stories to help get you all caught up on everything to do with the Boston Celtics. Click the title to see the entire story:
