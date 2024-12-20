Celtics Notes: Blockbuster Trade Proposal, Mazzulla's Strange Admittance, Mock Draft
The Boston Celtics have been one of the better teams all NBA season. Boston has dominated on the court and it has resulted in them being favorites to win the NBA title once again.
However, they have seen some injuries this year which could hinder their chances. Thankfully, the Celtics are a well-rounded team so they can overcome anything that comes their way, to an extent.
If the Celtics stay healthy, they will be a tough out come playoff time. The biggest concern has to be with star center Kristaps Porziņģis and his long injury history.
Here are some stories regarding the Celtics that you may have missed:
Massive Trade Proposal Sees Celtics Move Jrue Holiday For Star Big
Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla Admits He Doesn't Watch NBA Games
Celtics Select ACC Star Guard in New 2025 NBA Mock Draft
Celtics' Al Horford Thanks Modern NBA Style For Extending Career
Celtics Have Won More Games at Capital One Arena This Year Than Wizards Have